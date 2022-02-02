Splash Beverage expands TapouT distribution through Detroit
Feb. 02, 2022 8:34 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Splash Beverage Group (NYSE:SBEV) has signed deal with Tri County Beverage in Michigan for distribution of its TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink through suburbs of Detroit.
- Tri County Beverage is headquartered in Warren, Michigan and services Oakland and Macomb Counties with annual sales of 3 million cases.
- "This brings to five the number of significant distribution agreements we’ve signed since the November announcement of our agreement with AB ONE. This latest agreement is unique in that it reflects Tri County’s strategy to expand their distribution into hydration drinks, and TapouT will be among their flagship products," said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO.
- Stock is up 2% in pre-market trading.
- The news follows recent distribution agreement inked with D. Bertoline & Sons.