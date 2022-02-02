HP acquires Choose Packaging

Feb. 02, 2022 8:49 AM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments

HP logo on their main shop for Hungary during the evening. Hewlett Packard is one of the main computer manufacturers in the world

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) announced the acquisition of Choose Packaging, a packaging development company and inventor of the only commercially available zero-plastic paper bottle in the world.
  • Choose’s patented technology provides an alternative to plastic bottles and can hold a wide variety of liquid products.
  • With the integration of Choose into its Personalization & 3D Printing business, HP will focus on scaling its technology and customer footprint to expand the addressable market.
  • Financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • With 150M+ tons of single-use plastics produced each year, HP plans to disrupt this market with fiber-based, 100% plastic-free packaging; fiber-based sustainable packaging market stands at valuation of $10B.
  • Shares trade 0.6% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.