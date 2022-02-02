HP acquires Choose Packaging
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) announced the acquisition of Choose Packaging, a packaging development company and inventor of the only commercially available zero-plastic paper bottle in the world.
- Choose’s patented technology provides an alternative to plastic bottles and can hold a wide variety of liquid products.
- With the integration of Choose into its Personalization & 3D Printing business, HP will focus on scaling its technology and customer footprint to expand the addressable market.
- Financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- With 150M+ tons of single-use plastics produced each year, HP plans to disrupt this market with fiber-based, 100% plastic-free packaging; fiber-based sustainable packaging market stands at valuation of $10B.
- Shares trade 0.6% higher premarket.