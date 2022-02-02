Altor Solutions, part of Compass Diversified acquires packaging and componentry provider, Foam Concepts

Plastic food box disposable top view

Winai_Tepsuttinun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Altor Solutions, a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) has acquired Foam Concepts.
  • Foam Concepts is a manufacturer of expanded polystyrene foam products for the cold chain, protective packaging and construction end-markets.
  • The acquisition strengthens its position as a leading provider of packaging and componentry solutions.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • James Hughes, CEO comments “Foam Concepts is a natural, complimentary fit for Altor, as we continue to pursue our consolidation strategy. With its strategically located facility in the Northeast, we believe the addition of Foam Concepts will further expand our customer base, especially in the cold-chain end-market, while improving profitability and efficiency. We look forward to welcoming Foam Concepts to our team and are poised to continue delivering for our collective customer base as we deliver on our strategic objectives to offer the best packaging solutions for our customers.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.