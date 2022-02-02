Altor Solutions, part of Compass Diversified acquires packaging and componentry provider, Foam Concepts
Feb. 02, 2022 8:51 AM ETCompass Diversified (CODI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Altor Solutions, a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) has acquired Foam Concepts.
- Foam Concepts is a manufacturer of expanded polystyrene foam products for the cold chain, protective packaging and construction end-markets.
- The acquisition strengthens its position as a leading provider of packaging and componentry solutions.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- James Hughes, CEO comments “Foam Concepts is a natural, complimentary fit for Altor, as we continue to pursue our consolidation strategy. With its strategically located facility in the Northeast, we believe the addition of Foam Concepts will further expand our customer base, especially in the cold-chain end-market, while improving profitability and efficiency. We look forward to welcoming Foam Concepts to our team and are poised to continue delivering for our collective customer base as we deliver on our strategic objectives to offer the best packaging solutions for our customers.”