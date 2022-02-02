loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) stock falls nearly 3% in pre-market trading after two analysts downgraded the stock following soft Q4 results and poor Q1 guidance.

Q4 rate lock volume of $34.76B fell from $43.67B in Q3.

Q4 loan origination volume of $29.04B also edged lower from $31.98B in the previous quarter. Management expected Q1 2022 origination volume of $19B - $24B vs. the $26.7B Wall Street estimate.

Meanwhile, Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich cut LDI to Neutral after the company's outlook for Q1 gain on sale revenue came in worse than Q4 2021's disappointing result, he wrote in a note to clients. Note that Q4 pull through weighted gain on sale margin of 2.81%, which "exceeded our guidance for gain on sale margin that we issued last quarter of between 210 basis points and 260 basis points but was down from the 299 basis points in the third quarter," loanDepot CFO Patrick Flanagan said in the Q4 conference call. The company expected Q1 pull-through weighted gain on sale margins of between 200 basis points and 250 basis points.

Citi's Neutral rating diverges from the Buy Wall Street Analyst Rating (3 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 4 Hold, 1 Sell).

Raymond James analyst John Davis also downgraded LDI to Market Perform on its gain of sale margin headwinds. "Numbers are heading lower, rates are rising, and combined with GOS variability, we believe things can get worse before they get better," Davis wrote in a note to clients.

Check out loanDepot's earnings call presentation here.