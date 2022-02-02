ElectraMeccanica to begin delivery of SOLO cargo EV in 2Q22

Feb. 02, 2022 8:54 AM ETElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) expects to begin delivery of SOLO Cargo EV in 2Q22.
  • The SOLO Cargo EV has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highway use.
  • SOLO Cargo EV dimensions have been expanded to include cargo space for a total of 11.8 cubic feet of storage space – as compared to 5 cubic feet of storage in the standard SOLO EV. The uniquely styled vehicle is 53” tall and approximately 123” long, and the rear cargo dimensions are 37.5” long x 34” wide x 16” high
  • The SOLO Cargo EV is now available at a starting MRSP of $24,500.
  • Shares up 2.4% premarket.
