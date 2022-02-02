Oncolytics reports positive safety data in phase 1/2 pancreatic cancer group
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) said no safety concerns were seen in the three-patient pancreatic cancer group of a phase 1/2 GOBLET study evaluating pelareorep in combination with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) atezolizumab.
- Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended the study proceed as planned.
- The trial, which is being managed by Germany-based academic cooperative medical oncology group AIO, is evaluating the drug combination in patients with metastatic pancreatic, metastatic colorectal, and advanced anal cancers.
- The safety run-in for the trial's third-line metastatic colorectal cancer cohort remains ongoing.
- The trial is ongoing and is expected to enroll patients at 14 clinical trial sites across Germany.
- The study's pancreatic cancer cohort extends previously reported clinical data showing anti-cancer activity of pelareorep combined with checkpoint inhibition in pancreatic cancer patients who progressed after first-line treatment.
- The company added that it also builds on prior early clinical data which showed a greater than 80% increase in median progression-free survival in patients with pancreatic cancer who had low levels of CEACAM6 expression who received pelareorep in combination with chemotherapy.
- ONCY -1.53% premarket to $1.93