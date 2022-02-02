Oncolytics reports positive safety data in phase 1/2 pancreatic cancer group

Feb. 02, 2022 8:56 AM ETOncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)RHHBYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Human Body Organs Anatomy (Pancreas)

magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) said no safety concerns were seen in the three-patient pancreatic cancer group of a phase 1/2 GOBLET study evaluating pelareorep in combination with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) atezolizumab.
  • Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended the study proceed as planned.
  • The trial, which is being managed by Germany-based academic cooperative medical oncology group AIO, is evaluating the drug combination in patients with metastatic pancreatic, metastatic colorectal, and advanced anal cancers.
  • The safety run-in for the trial's third-line metastatic colorectal cancer cohort remains ongoing.
  • The trial is ongoing and is expected to enroll patients at 14 clinical trial sites across Germany.
  • The study's pancreatic cancer cohort extends previously reported clinical data showing anti-cancer activity of pelareorep combined with checkpoint inhibition in pancreatic cancer patients who progressed after first-line treatment.
  • The company added that it also builds on prior early clinical data which showed a greater than 80% increase in median progression-free survival in patients with pancreatic cancer who had low levels of CEACAM6 expression who received pelareorep in combination with chemotherapy.
  • ONCY -1.53% premarket to $1.93
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.