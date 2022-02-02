Colgate-Palmolive wins out over Clorox in Bernstein's household products check

Bernstein now prefers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) over Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the household product sector based on its new ratings moves on Wednesday.

The firm downgraded Clorox (CLX) to an Underperform rating from a previous perch of Market Perform as it pointed to more pricing pressure and issued a warning that the margin recovery period that may drag out. "Longer-term, however, we believe that – like KMB - margin recovery is likely to take longer than expected, with limited intrinsic differentiation across many of CLX's categories likely to suppress pricing power," updated the analyst team.

Meanwhile, Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Market perform from Underperform after pointing to clear-cut improvement in the company's recent fundamentals. "On Colgate – the stock has starkly underperformed the market over the past twelve months, even despite the recent weakness for growth stock," read the update.

Shares of Clorox fell 1.33% in premarket trading, while Colgate-Palmolive (CL) carved out a 0.71% gain.

