Intuitive Surgical raised to Buy at UBS citing attractive valuation

Feb. 02, 2022

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is trading ~2% higher in the pre-market after UBS upgraded the maker of da Vinci robotic surgical systems to Buy from Neutral, citing a compelling entry point.
  • The analysts led by Matthew Taylor called it “a quality growth name well positioned for recovery,” noting that the company has recorded a procedure growth of ~14% CAGR even though the pandemic.
  • Citing a “high acuity mix” and a growth in the use of robotic procedures, the team argues that Intuitive (ISRG) is on track for a quick recovery and projects LDD to MT top-line growth for the company over the next several years as COVID subsides.
  • In addition, the hospitals will be more inclined to invest in robotics to recover the lost revenue during the pandemic, according to analysts.
  • The price target raised to $325 from $317 per share implies a premium of ~13% to the last close.
  • Read more on how Intuitive (ISRG) exceeded expectations with its Q4 2021 financials.
