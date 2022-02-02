Intuitive Surgical raised to Buy at UBS citing attractive valuation
Feb. 02, 2022 8:57 AM ETISRGBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is trading ~2% higher in the pre-market after UBS upgraded the maker of da Vinci robotic surgical systems to Buy from Neutral, citing a compelling entry point.
- The analysts led by Matthew Taylor called it “a quality growth name well positioned for recovery,” noting that the company has recorded a procedure growth of ~14% CAGR even though the pandemic.
- Citing a “high acuity mix” and a growth in the use of robotic procedures, the team argues that Intuitive (ISRG) is on track for a quick recovery and projects LDD to MT top-line growth for the company over the next several years as COVID subsides.
- In addition, the hospitals will be more inclined to invest in robotics to recover the lost revenue during the pandemic, according to analysts.
- The price target raised to $325 from $317 per share implies a premium of ~13% to the last close.
