Alexandria Real Estate Equities to raise capital through senior notes offering in two tranches
Feb. 02, 2022 8:58 AM ETAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) commenced an underwritten public offering of two tranches of senior notes.
- Net proceeds from the first tranche will be used for general corporate purposes; besides, it will also allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the first tranche to fund, in whole or in part, recently completed and future eligible green projects.
- Net proceeds from the second tranche in this offering will be used for general working capital and other general corporate purposes.