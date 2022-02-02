Alexandria Real Estate Equities to raise capital through senior notes offering in two tranches

Feb. 02, 2022 8:58 AM ETAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Businessman analyse investment marketing data.

ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) commenced an underwritten public offering of two tranches of senior notes.
  • Net proceeds from the first tranche will be used for general corporate purposes; besides, it will also allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the first tranche to fund, in whole or in part, recently completed and future eligible green projects.
  • Net proceeds from the second tranche in this offering will be used for general working capital and other general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.