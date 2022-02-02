Elys Game announces approval to expand restaurant sportsbook in Washington DC
Feb. 02, 2022
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stated Wednesday that Grand Central has secured approval for the expansion of Washington DC restaurant sportsbook.
- That is, the expansion allows to increase the number of authorized ticket window terminals and self-service betting kiosks, resulting in increased traffic and wager velocity.
- "Our partnership with Grand Central has been mutually successful and we are confident that the onboarding rate for our small business deployment will increase significantly through 2022," commented Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology.
- In Dec. 2021, ELYS/Grand Central recorded $91,790 in net gaming revenue compared to its peers BetMGM $68,614, and Caesars Sportsbook $572,583; Average hold percentage of ELYS/Grand Central was 12.48% during the month.
- Sock is up 2% in premarket trading.
