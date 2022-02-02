CDK Global introduces online wholesale marketplace for used cars
Feb. 02, 2022 9:02 AM ETCDKBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) introduced CDK CarSource, an online wholesale marketplace that connects dealers to used vehicle inventories in the U.S. through a seamless integration with CDK Drive, a dealership management system.
- The solution enables automated inventory listings to the marketplace from a large, trusted network of actively governed and screened sellers.
- “With CDK CarSource, we are partnering with dealers to help them maintain an ideal used vehicle inventory, while reducing the time and cost associated with listing their current inventory and sourcing additional vehicles." said Joe Tautges, COO, CDK.