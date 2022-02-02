CDK Global introduces online wholesale marketplace for used cars

Feb. 02, 2022 9:02 AM ETCDKBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Concept of modern technology in transportation.

SvetaZi/iStock via Getty Images

  • CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) introduced CDK CarSource, an online wholesale marketplace that connects dealers to used vehicle inventories in the U.S. through a seamless integration with CDK Drive, a dealership management system.
  • The solution enables automated inventory listings to the marketplace from a large, trusted network of actively governed and screened sellers.
  • “With CDK CarSource, we are partnering with dealers to help them maintain an ideal used vehicle inventory, while reducing the time and cost associated with listing their current inventory and sourcing additional vehicles." said Joe Tautges, COO, CDK.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.