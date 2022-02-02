Natural gas up 12% - cold weather to drive demand higher and supply lower
Feb. 02, 2022 9:02 AM ETBP, XOM, RRC, CHK, AR, EQTBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Natural gas prices up 11% this morning, as forecasters call for snow, sleet and freezing rain to blanket most of the country later this week.
- The storm will increase heating demand, but also impact supply, as key natural gas basins in the South could face operational issues as a result of sustained freezing temperatures.
- This follows winter storms in the Northeast last weekend, which drove New England natural gas above European and Asian price levels.
- With multi-year high oil prices helping natural gas liquids pricing, and $5+ dry gas prices, it's looking to be a good Q1 for US onshore gas names like EQT (NYSE:EQT), Antero (NYSE:AR), Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK) and Range (NYSE:RRC); majors like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and BP (NYSE:BP) also stand to benefit, given large US onshore natural gas positions.