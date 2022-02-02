Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) +0.5% pre-market after edging FQ1 earnings and revenue expectations and raising FY 2022 guidance, although the outlook remains short of Wall Street expectations.

Q1 net income doubled to $896M from $445M in the year-earlier quarter, while net sales increased 8% Y/Y to $4.5B; cost of sales also rose 8% from a year earlier but below the 10% Y/Y increase reported in FQ4.

By segment, Q1 net sales in the Automation Solutions (automation systems) unit rose 4.2% Y/Y to $2.81B and jumped 13% in the Commercial & Residential Solutions division (air conditioning and refrigeration products) to $1.67B.

Q1 operating cash flow fell 35% to $523M and free cash flow fell 41% to $407M, reflecting higher inventory due to supply chain constraints, but the company said results are on track to meet full-year guidance issued in November.

Citing anticipated strong demand in Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions, Emerson raised full-year guidance for net sales growth to 6%-8% Y/Y from its earlier outlook for 5%-7% growth, translated to $17.79B-$18.13B, and adjusted EPS to $4.90-$5.05 from $4.82-$4.97 previously; however, both are below analyst consensus of $4.92 EPS and $19.39B revenues.

For FQ2, Emerson expects EPS of $1.15-$1.20, in line with $1.19 analyst consensus estimate, on revenue growth of 4%-6%, or $4.61B-$4.69B, below $4.76B consensus.

The company said demand remained strong in December,with trailing three-month underlying orders up 17%.

Emerson shares have gained 14% over the past year while staying flat YTD.