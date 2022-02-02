iStar stock surges 13% on deal to sell net lease portfolio to Carlyle for $3B
Feb. 02, 2022 9:06 AM ETiStar Inc. (STAR), CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) stock gains 13% in premarket trading after it agreed to sell a portfolio of net lease assets, consisting of 18.3M square feet of office, entertainment, and industrial properties, for $3.07B to Carlyle Group's (NASDAQ:CG) Global Credit platform.
- For iStar (STAR), "this sale continues the execution of our announced corporate strategy of simplifying our portfolio and focusing on the ground lease business, which we view as the next evolutionary wave in commercial real estate."
- For Carlyle (CG), the purchase furthers its Global Credit platform expansion and "jumpstarts" its real estate credit strategy, "quickly giving us scale to accelerate deployment," said Mark Jenkins, head of Global Credit. "We expect to grow this net lease strategy into a $10B business with a focus on making the product available to the retail channel over time.
- iStar estimates the transaction will net $1.1B of cash proceeds, after repaying all associated mortgage debt and full repayment of its secured term loan. iStar (STAR) expects to record ~$40M of net expenses in Q4 2021 associated with the deal and ~$565M of net gains in the quarter in which the transaction is completed, currently expected to be in Q1 2022.
- It also estimates the sale will add ~$525M to net income and common equity and ~$250M to adjusted common equity.
- iStar's (STAR) net lease investment team overseeing the portfolio will join Carlyle's (CG) Real Estate Credit team.
- Carlyle (CG) reports its Q4 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 3, and will hold its earnings call on 8:30 AM that same day. Global Credit fundraising helped boost Carlyle's Q3 results.