Capri Holdings soars to new high with all its luxury houses delivering

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) traded higher after reporting a strong earning report that featured 24% revenue growth, a margin beat and stronger-than-anticipated guidance with the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors luxury houses all performing well.

CEO outlook: "We are raising fiscal 2022 revenue and earnings guidance based on the strength across all our luxury houses. Looking to fiscal 2023, we expect to generate double-digit revenue and earnings growth. This outlook reflects the success of our ongoing strategic initiatives as well as a continued recovery from the global pandemic. Longer term the power of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors position Capri Holdings to deliver multiple years revenue and earnings growth."

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon said the Capri guidance may still be on the conservative side, particularly on gross margin as it expects freight costs to peak in the summer with relief coming in the back half of the year. The firm reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $95.

On the earnings conference call, Capri Holdings (CPRI)said that the Versace brand could top $2B in annual sales.

Shares of Capri Holdings (CPRI) soared 14.65% in premarket trading to $70.50 to carve out a new 52-week high.

