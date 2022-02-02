Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto division signs three new franchise agreement, expanding in Florida
Feb. 02, 2022 9:11 AM ETMuscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pokemoto, a subsidiary of Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) has signed three new franchise agreements in southwest Florida.
- These three new agreements bring the total franchise count to 30 since November 2021.
- These 30 new agreements, along with six new Pokemoto locations previously opened since the chain was acquired in May 2021, would represent a Pokemoto division growth rate of 300%.
- In this same timeframe, the company also signed a 40-unit Muscle Maker Grill restaurant development agreement in Saudi Arabia fueling the company’s international pipeline.
- Shares +3.6% during pre-market