Money transfer co. Zepz said to seek $6B valuation in U.S. initial public offering
Feb. 02, 2022 9:12 AM ETWU, MGI, WPLCFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Zepz is said to be evaluating an initial public offering in the U.S. that may value the money-transfer firm at about $6B.
- The London-based company, formerly known as WorldRemit, may list in New York as soon as Q2, according to a Bloomberg report. Goldman, JPMorgan and Barclays are advising on the potential IPO.
- Zepz announced in August that it raised $292M in a Series E financing round, valuing the company at $5B. The round included new equity investors Farallon Capital among others, as well as backing from existing investors Leapfrog, TCV and Accel.
- Zepz competitors include TransferWise (OTCPK:WPLCF) , Western Union (NYSE:WU) and MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI).
