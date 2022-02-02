Money transfer co. Zepz said to seek $6B valuation in U.S. initial public offering

Feb. 02, 2022

  • Zepz is said to be evaluating an initial public offering in the U.S. that may value the money-transfer firm at about $6B.
  • The London-based company, formerly known as WorldRemit, may list in New York as soon as Q2, according to a Bloomberg report. Goldman, JPMorgan and Barclays are advising on the potential IPO.
  • Zepz announced in August that it raised $292M in a Series E financing round, valuing the company at $5B. The round included new equity investors Farallon Capital among others, as well as backing from existing investors Leapfrog, TCV and Accel.
  • Zepz competitors include TransferWise (OTCPK:WPLCF) , Western Union (NYSE:WU) and MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI).
  • Last week, MoneyGram International gains on report of acquisition offers.
