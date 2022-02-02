Peak Bancorp to be acquired by Vienna-based BAWAG Group for $65M
Feb. 02, 2022 9:12 AM ETIDFBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Peak Bancorp (OTCPK:IDFB) will be acquired by BAWAG Group - a publicly-listed company based in Vienna, Austria - for $65M, or $12.05/share.
- BAWAG will work with IDFB's current leadership team to continue growing its community banking focused business in Idaho and adjacent markets, while providing operational support.
- The acquisition enables BAWAG to expand its footprint in the U.S. and better position it for future growth in one of the bank’s core markets.
- “The combination of IDFB's community-focused banking augmented with access to new origination channels, capital, and the operational capabilities of the group will allow us to build a scalable and efficient Retail & SME banking platform,” said Anas Abuzaakouk, CEO, BAWAG.