Peak Bancorp to be acquired by Vienna-based BAWAG Group for $65M

Feb. 02, 2022 9:12 AM ETIDFBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Peak Bancorp (OTCPK:IDFB) will be acquired by BAWAG Group - a publicly-listed company based in Vienna, Austria - for $65M, or $12.05/share.
  • BAWAG will work with IDFB's current leadership team to continue growing its community banking focused business in Idaho and adjacent markets, while providing operational support.
  • The acquisition enables BAWAG to expand its footprint in the U.S. and better position it for future growth in one of the bank’s core markets.
  • “The combination of IDFB's community-focused banking augmented with access to new origination channels, capital, and the operational capabilities of the group will allow us to build a scalable and efficient Retail & SME banking platform,” said Anas Abuzaakouk, CEO, BAWAG.
