HOVER and Verisk team up to streamline property claims
Feb. 02, 2022 9:15 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Through an integration between Verisk's (NASDAQ:VRSK) Xactimate®, the industry-leading claims estimating system, and HOVER, the technology company that transforms smartphone photos of any property into a digital twin with valuable 3D data for insurance partners.
- With the new integration, HOVER's highly-detailed, interactive digital model now automatically imports into Xactimate, which allows insurers and home improvement professionals to quickly estimate repair costs.
- "Our team at HOVER is excited about our collaboration with Verisk because it addresses the traditional challenges associated with homeownership and supports our mission of helping people improve their homes with the world's best 3D property data," says A.J. Altman, HOVER's founder and CEO.