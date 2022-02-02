PayPal Holdings, Block, Dynatrace among premarket losers' pack
Feb. 02, 2022 9:15 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) -37% on FDA clinical hold on gene therapy program for metabolic disease.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) -33% after top execs leave in wake of board investigation
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) -19% on Q4 earnings release.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) -17% on Q3 earnings release.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) -8%.
- BRF (NYSE:BRFS) -8% on pricing of global offering of 270M shares.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) -8% after preliminary efficacy achievement in VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 trial of PDS0101 in combination with KEYTRUDA.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) -7%.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation (NYSE:INDO) -6%.
- Block (NYSE:SQ) -6%.