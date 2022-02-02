Tarsus completes enrollment in phase 3 study in eyelid disease; secures $175M credit line
Feb. 02, 2022 9:18 AM ETTarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) completed enrollment in a second phase 3 trial, dubbed Saturn-2, of TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) for patients with Demodex blepharitis; and executed a $175M credit facility with Hercules Capital and Silicon Valley Bank.
- The study has enrolled 408 patients with Demodex blepharitis. The demodex mite can cause blepharitis, which causes inflammation of the eyelids and dry eye.
- “We are committed to developing a solution for this disease as rapidly as possible and expect to share topline results from Saturn-2 in April, which, if positive, will be followed by a New Drug Application for TP-03 planned this year,” said Tarsus President and CEO Bobak Azamian.
- The company noted that the Saturn-1 trial had successfully met its primary and all secondary goal.
- The company said availability under the credit facility potentially extends cash runway into the anticipated commercialization of TP-03.
- The facility includes: $40M at closing with $20M drawn, $25M at TP-03 NDA submission, $35M at TP-03 FDA approval, and $75M upon achievement of certain revenue thresholds and other conditions.
- Future draws are at the company's election.