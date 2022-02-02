Kyndryl, Pure Storage announce global alliance

Feb. 02, 2022 9:20 AM ETKD, PSTGBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Business network concept. Customer support. Shaking hands.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) announced a global alliance that joins the expertise and operational experience of Kyndryl with Pure's storage technology to deliver mission-critical capabilities to enterprises.
  • KD will become a key delivery partner for PSTG, expanding on already integrated solutions and increasing its existing Pure skills and capabilities to drive transformative business outcomes for customers.
  • Together, the firms will deliver jointly optimized solutions to address the complex challenges enterprises face related to application and infrastructure modernization, automation, multicloud management, containerization, and more.
  • All new and enhanced joint offerings can be delivered as-a-service and charged on a consumption basis.
