Evercore stock gains after record Q4 advisory revenue, assets under management

Feb. 02, 2022 9:21 AM ETEvercore Inc. (EVR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock jumps more than 6% in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q4 results, highlighted by record advisory revenue and assets under management.
  • Q4 revenue of $1.12B topped the $891.9M consensus and jumped from $927.3M in the year-ago period. This is partially offset from a decrease in underwriting fees.
  • Investment banking advisory fee revenue of $970.93M in Q4 rose from $789.61M in Q4 a year ago.
  • Q4 operating income of $456.1M gained from $220.4M in Q4 2020. Operating margin of 40.9% in Q4 vs. 35.2% in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 assets under management of $12.2B surged from $10.2B in Q4 of last year.
  • Q4 expenses of $659.71M compared with $600.6M in the year-ago period.
  • Earlier, Evercore declared a $0.68 per share dividend.
