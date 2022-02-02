Melexis Nv Ieper GAAP EPS of €0.82, revenue of €166.23M
Feb. 02, 2022 9:23 AM ETMelexis NV (MLXSF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Melexis Nv Ieper press release (OTC:MLXSF): Q4 GAAP EPS of €0.82.
- Revenue of €166.23M (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Melexis expects sales in the first quarter of 2022 to be in the range of €177M to 183M vs. estimated growth of 1.38% Y/Y.
- For the full year 2022, Melexis expects sales growth between 12% and 17%, vs. estimated growth of 12.37% Y/Y with a gross profit margin around 42% and an operating margin around 23%.
- For the full year 2022, Melexis expects CAPEX to be around €45M.