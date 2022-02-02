LendingTree stock advances 2% as preliminary Q4 revenue tops consensus

  • Ahead of its Investor Day event, LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) shares rise 2.3% in premarket trading after the company's preliminary Q4 revenue topped consensus and adjusted EBITDA is expected to land at the top end of its guidance.
  • Its preliminary Q4 revenue of $258M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $265.2M. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $25M vs. its previously disclosed guidance range of $18M-$25M.
  • Q4 variable marketing margin is expected to be $88M, in the upper half of its $81M-$91M guidance range.
  • For 2022, the financial services marketplace company expects revenue of $1.20B-$1.25B, representing growth of 9%-14% vs. preliminary 2021 revenue, and compares with consensus estimate of $1.23B.
  • Guidance for variable marketing margin is $445M-$475M for 2022, up from 2021 preliminary figure of $382M; adjusted EBITDA $160M-$180M, up from 2021 preliminary number of $135M.
  • LendingTree (TREE) holds its virtual Investor Day at 10:00 AM ET.
  • SA contributor Orange Ranger takes a bearish view on LendingTree (TREE), on lack of near-term capital return and headwinds from higher interest rate environment.
