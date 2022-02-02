Novo Nordisk challenges House report it collaborated with competitors on insulin prices

Novo Nordisk (NVO +2.7%) CEO Lars Joergensen struck back at a House Oversight Committee report issued in December alleging that the company had collaborated with rivals to raise insulin prices for years.

"Our net pricing is actually declining quite significantly," Jorgensen said today, Reuters reported. "For quite some years pricing has been going down on insulin, not going up."

That report, issued in December, took Novo, Eli Lilly (LLY +1.2%) and Novartis (NVS +1.5%) to task as the three companies control 90% of the insulin market.

"Over the past 20 years, they have repeatedly and dramatically raised the list prices of their rapid-acting and long-acting insulins and reaped billions of dollars in revenues," the report states.

Despite Jorgensen's assertions, the report contends Novo has raised the price of Novolog by 628% since 2001 through 28 price hikes. Those increases happened in much the same fashion as hikes for Lilly's Humalog.

In its annual report released today, Novo claimed that net prices on its insulin products in the U.S. have decreased every year since 2017.

The report also stated that Novo is facing eight lawsuits over diabetes pricing. Lilly and Novartis have also been named defendants.

Novo shares are up this morning after the company reported a better than expected 2022 forecast.