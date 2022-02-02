Atlas Corp.'s APR Energy extends partnership with California's IID
Feb. 02, 2022
- APR Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) has extended a contract to provide ~75 MW of back-up energy for California's Imperial Irrigation District through 2022.
- APR's fast-track power solutions assist IID in maintaining frequency and providing backup capacity within its 6,471 square mile service territory, including all of Imperial County and parts of Riverside and San Diego counties.
- "With increased energy demand and weather volatility across the United States, other utilities should look at the proactive steps IID is taking to ensure energy reliability to its customers". said Ben Church, CEO, APR Energy.