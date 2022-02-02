Blackline and Google Cloud to get scalability and innovation for finance and accounting firms
Feb. 02, 2022 9:30 AM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) joins forces with Google Cloud to bring enhanced finance and accounting automation solutions.
- The two companies will collaborate on joint selling and go-to-market activities to further help companies on their digital finance transformation and modern accounting.
- "Our expanded partnership reinforces BlackLine's cloud-first strategy for meeting the digital finance transformation needs of our customers through the development of innovative solutions and strategic partnerships with market-leading technology providers. Adding co-selling and joint marketing opens the door for us to bring BlackLine to Google Cloud customers worldwide on an accelerated timetable." said Mel Zeledon, senior VP of Channels & Alliances at BlackLine.
- Recently, the company acquired FourQ Systems
