American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) disclosed it agreed to buy an additional 23 737 MAX 8 aircraft from Boeing (NYSE:BA) by exercising existing purchase options and deferring the delivery of some 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

American said it plans to convert another seven purchase options for the MAX this year, bringing its firm order of additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft to 30.

The carrier also said it deferred the delivery of four 787-9 aircraft to Q4 2023 from a previously scheduled delivery beginning in January 2023, with further deliveries to continue into 2027.

As a result of the amended deals, American said it expects $2.67B in capital spending this year, up from its prior forecast of $2.63B, while it guides for $2.86B in capex for 2023, compared with its previous view of $2.71B.

Yesterday, Ethiopian Airlines carried out its first official flight of a 737 MAX since the March 2019 deadly crash that triggered the jet's worldwide grounding.

