Merck (MRK -0.5%) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022, before the market opens.

The consensus EPS estimate is $1.52 (+15.2% Y/Y) and Revenue estimate is $13.14B (+5% Y/Y).

Since last 2 years, MRK has surpassed analyst expectations for EPS and Revenue, 62.5% of the time (5 of 8 qtr) each.

However, in 2021, the company's bottom-line performance has been rather weak, with Merck missing earnings expectations in three of the trailing four quarters while beating in one.

In Q3 2021, the drugmaker delivered an earnings surprise of 12.58% and revenue surprise of 6.77%.

In late December, the FDA granted EUA to Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ oral antiviral pill, molnupiravir for treating high-risk adults with COVID-19.

COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, has showed activity against Omicron in six laboratory studies that raise confidence in the ability of the new therapy to battle the contagious, dominant variant.

Merck's COVID-19 pill also secured EMA recommendation for individuals at risk of severe illness in November 2021.

Keytruda’s importance to Merck’s topline can’t be overstated. Of the $13.2B in sales Merck reported for Q3 2021, $4.5B was generated by Keytruda. The Zacks consensus estimate for Keytruda is $4.61B.

In November, Merck also completed $11.5B acquisition of Acceleron Pharma.

Merck’s stock has risen 11.06% in the past year and 6.6% over past six months compared to 20.47% and 3.44% increase for S&P500.