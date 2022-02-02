Greenidge Generation Q4 revenue guidance boost offset with impairment charge

Feb. 02, 2022 9:45 AM ETGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Crypto currency / Blockchain concept with coin on the motherboard

adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency miner Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) sees Q4 revenue of ~$44M jumping from $35.8M in Q3, according to the company's preliminary fourth quarter and full year results.
  • Meanwhile, the guidance boost was offset with an anticipated net loss of $51M-41M, including a noncash goodwill impairment charge related to the Support.com business of $42-47M, the report said.
  • Saw adjusted EBITDA of $18M-20M in Q4, down from $21.2M in the third quarter.
  • The company mined 609 bitcoins in Q4 vs. 729 in the previous period.
  • Q4 mining capacity of approximately 1.4 EH/s from 17,300 miners, compared with 15,300 miners deployed with 1.2 EH/s capacity in Q3.
  • Additionally, it ended the year with $85 million of cash, short-term investments and fair market value of cryptocurrency holdings, up from $53.0M in the the prior quarter.
  • Shares of GREE slide 2% out of the gate.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.