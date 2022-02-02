Roku expands ad business into Mexico
Feb. 02, 2022 9:51 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)EVCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Roku (ROKU -2.7%) is expanding its advertising business into Mexico, a big market where streaming is becoming more mainstream.
- It's teaming up with Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to help guide brands to the advertising operation.
- That offers advertisers the chance to move with audiences into streaming with help in planning, buying and measuring ads in Mexico, Roku says.
- Since establishing the ad business in 2012, Roku has worked with 90% of the top 200 Ad Age brands.
- “Our goal is to help advertisers and content partners invest for a world where all TV and all TV ads will be streamed," says Roku's Mirjam Laux.
- Yesterday in its ad business, Roku rolled out Nielsen Digital Ad Rating audience guarantees on its OneView platform.