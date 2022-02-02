Body and Mind expands to Michigan
Feb. 02, 2022 9:51 AM ETBody and Mind Inc. (BMMJ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Body and Mind (OTCQB:BMMJ +3.8%) is pleased to announce completion of the first stage of the vertical strategy to expand into the rapidly growing Michigan market.
- This will be the fifth state with Body and Mind operations with additional wholly owned licenses in development.
- Growth in the overall Michigan market has been impressive with Dec. sales across the state up 66% from a year ago and annual sales of $1.79B in 2021 as reported by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency.
- "We are highly confident that we can partner with the City of Muskegon to utilize its social equity program to build awareness and financial assistance to the disproportionately affected minority community and individuals," said Trip Hoffman, COO of Body and Mind.