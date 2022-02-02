Ford electrified vehicle sales in January grew 167.2%, almost 4 times faster than the overall electrified segment
Feb. 02, 2022 9:57 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Ford Motor (F +0.2%) reports U.S. sales flat Y/Y to 143,531 vehicles in January but sales drop 17.4% sequentially.
- Truck sales fell 4.3% Y/Y to 71,734 units, Cars sales down 26.3% Y/Y to 5,675 units, Electrified vehicles sales expanded 167.2% Y/Y to 13,169 units and SUVs +8.5% Y/Y to 66,122 units.
- Total retail sales +0.8%: Truck -4%, Electrified vehicles +183.1% and SUV +9.4%.
- Sales of Lincoln’s best-selling SUV, the Corsair, totaled 2,120 – up 16% over December.
- Ford pickups, including F-Series, Ranger and Maverick, totaled 62,293 sales, outselling GM’s entire pickup truck line in January.
- F-Series sales for the month totaled 50,543. Overall F-Series share increased 0.5% points over last year and begins the year as America’s best-selling pickup.
- Mustang and the all-electric Mach-E, produced sales of 8,041, up 76.3% Y/Y.
- “Ford market share increased over a year ago on strong demand for our newest products such as Bronco, Maverick and Mach-E. Ford took in a record 90,000 new vehicle orders in January. Vehicles are turning at a record pace on dealer lots, as we work to fill these orders. This year represents a turning point for Ford in electrified vehicles, as our electrified portfolio grew at nearly four times the rate of the industry segment, with E-Transit and F-150 Lightning set to hit the market.” said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada.