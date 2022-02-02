BRF S.A slumps 10% on pricing global offering
Feb. 02, 2022 9:59 AM ETBRF S.A. (BRFS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BRF S.A (BRFS -10.0%) prices a global offering of 270M shares, including 11.25M shares represented by ADSs.
- The public offering price was set at R$20.00; and price per ADS was set at $3.79.
- The global offering consists of an international offering of shares, including common shares represented by ADSs, in the US and other countries outside of Brazil by the international underwriters and their respective affiliates (b) a concurrent public offering of common shares with restricted selling efforts in Brazil by the Brazilian underwriters.
- The closings of the international and Brazilian offerings are conditioned upon each other and, subject to customary closing conditions, expected to occur on February 4, 2022.