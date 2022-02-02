Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) rose 2.3% after gaining 4.3% on Monday after a report that SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS) offered to acquire the amusement park operator for $60/share as analysts see the bid as too low and the potential for other offers.

..."We we view the $60 offer price as way too low for FUN shares or if you are bullish SEAS, a potential steal for them," Stifel analyst Steven M. Wieczynski wrote in a note.

The Stifel analyst sees potential for "material upside" for SeaWorld (SEAS) in a Cedar Fair deal in the $70-$80/share range. He recommends that investors add to their SEAS positions.

"But bottom line is that even if SEAS has to move their offer price higher ($70-$80) and you assume a fair multiple on SEAS moving forward, we believe shares are worth $82-$89 which represents 34%-45% upside to current trading levels," according to Wieczynski .

He also highlights that at $60/share a deal for SEAS would be valued at 9.5x Stifel's adjusted 2023 EBITDA estimate vs. Merlin Entertainment (LEGOLAND, Madame Tussauds) was acquired for ~11.5x NTM EBITDA.

B. Riley analyst Eric Wold also sees potential for a higher offer due to synergies between SEAS and FUN and the possibility for other interested bidders "considering the scarcity of attractive acquisition candidates in the industry of size."

The analysts, including Truist's Michael Swartz, also highlight that getting Cedar Fair shareholder approval for a deal may be tough because a super-majority vote (67% of existing unit holders) would be required for approval because of FUN's MLP structure.

"Put simply, while the deal could make strategic sense and consolidated leverage would be manageable (3.7x gross debt/NTME EBITDA), we find it unlikely that a transaction would materialize at the reported $60/unit offer," Swartz wrote in a note. "That said, we believe this news could bring other potential suitors (i.e. private equity) to the table."

SeaWorld's (SEAS) bid for Cedar Fair (FUN) also comes after competitor Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) reportedly offered to buy Cedar Fair for about $70/share in cash/stock in 2019, which FUN rejected.