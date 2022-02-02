Voyager Digital invests in crypto tax reporting platform CoinLedger
Feb. 02, 2022 10:06 AM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) invested in CoinLedger as part of a previously announced partnership to streamline crypto tax reporting.
- Note that CoinLedger integrates directly with exchanges, wallets, and blockchains to allow any crypto user to track their digital-asset transaction history across the ecosystem.
- Voyager customers will be able to use the CoinLedger platform as early as the upcoming 2021 tax year to import their crypto transactions and get capital gains, losses, and income reports, the company said.
- Moreover, "Voyager Digital is excited to invest in CoinLedger to help, among other things, to bring tax filing support capablities to Voyager customers and also support the company's leadership team execute their long-term strategic vision," said Voyager Digital Co-Founder and CEO Steve Ehrlich.
- Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
- Shares of Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF -4.0%) slide out of the gate, as bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.6%) slips to $37.6K per token.
