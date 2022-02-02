QSAM granted FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease tag for osteosarcoma candidate
Feb. 02, 2022 10:13 AM ETQSAM Biosciences Inc. (QSAM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- QSAM Biosciences (OTCQB:QSAM -13.7%) announced that the FDA granted the Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) Designation for CycloSam, the company’s clinical-stage candidate for osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer affecting mainly children and young adults.
- In awarding the RPD tag, the federal agency picks drug candidates targeted at serious and life-threatening diseases affecting less than 200K individuals in the U.S.
- If the drugs with the RPD wins approval from the FDA, the sponsor of its marketing application is entitled to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the regulator. The PRV can be redeemed to receive priority review for any subsequent marketing application, or it can be sold or transferred.
- QSAM (OSAM) is currently advancing CycloSam for patients with osteosarcoma. A separate clinical trial is expected to start next year, specifically targeting primary bone cancers such as osteosarcoma and Ewing’s Sarcoma.
- Last year, the FDA granted the Orphan Drug Designation for CycloSam in osteosarcoma.