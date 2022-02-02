GALP Q4 trading update - weak upstream volumes take shares lower
Feb. 02, 2022 10:17 AM ETGalp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GLPEY)PBRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Galp (OTCPK:GLPEY) provided key trading metrics for Q4 ahead of the European open; net upstream production came in at 123kb/d versus consensus at 127kb/d, down 5% QoQ, while refining utilization fell on the back of increased maintenance.
- With Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) already reporting production for the year, the miss was largely driven by Angola, where volumes fell 5% year on year (2% QoQ).
- Angola has been a serial underperformer within OPEC+, and these results indicate the country was unable to improve volumes in Q4, despite higher quotas.
- Galp expects realizations to trail Brent pricing by $8-$10 per barrel, as natural gas increases its share of mix.
- Refining margins at $5.6 versus Q3 at $4.0 were a positive, and although the impact to Galp is muted, it provides a read-through for other Med refiner performance.