Allegheny Technologies (ATI +15.0%) jumps to a seven-month high after easily beating Q4 earnings and revenues while unveiling plans to buy back stock.

Allegheny Tech said the aerospace market continues to recover, and it is seeing tangible results from the transformation in its advanced alloys and solutions segment.

Q4 adjusted net income swung to a $33.6M profit from a $41.9M loss in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues jumped 16% Y/Y to $765.4M, including a 4% gain in Advanced Alloys & Solutions to $451.8M and a 41% surge in High Performance Materials & Components to $313.6M.

For Q1, Allegheny said it expects strong Y/Y earnings and revenue growth, driven by the ongoing commercial aerospace recovery and its business transformation efforts.

"We eclipsed 2019's full-year adjusted EBITDA margins for the second straight quarter despite lower revenues, [which] demonstrates that we're maintaining our lean cost structures and improving our product mix and pricing," Chairman, President and CEO Robert Wetherbee said.

Allegheny shares have climbed just 6% over the past year but 18% YTD.