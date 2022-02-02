Vivint and New American Funding to help borrowers protect their homes
Feb. 02, 2022 10:29 AM ETVivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Vivint Smart Home (VVNT -3.0%) enters a strategic partnership that will help homeowners and homebuyers protect their dream homes.
- Through the partnership, New American Funding customers will be eligible to receive unique and exciting offers from the company to protect and automate their homes.
- "The first step many homeowners take after completing their home financing is making sure it's connected and secure, so joining forces with New American Funding to make that process easier for their customers makes this a natural and exciting fit." said CEO and Co-Founder Rick Arvielo, New American Funding.