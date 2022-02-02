David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital warned investors that the economy and the labor market "are overheating," with inflation likely to cause a recession eventually, whatever the Federal Reserve does to counter the threat of higher prices.

In a fund letter, Greenlight pointed to tight commodity markets, persistent inflation and the labor shortage as signs that the economy has reached the overheating stage. At the same time, the fund argued that the Fed will be reluctant to take aggressive action to slow down economic activity, for fear it will spark a massive sell-off in financial markets.

"This Fed does not take away the punch bowl when the party gets wild," the fund letter contended. "Instead, it talks about taking it away, only to return with even more punch when the first partier asks for his overcoat."

"We believe that the inflation problem is so embedded that to successfully fight it the Fed would have to sacrifice the primacy of the financial markets," Greenlight added.

On its recession prediction, Greenlight asserted that lower-income consumers will eventually feel the squeeze from higher prices, causing them to pull back on their purchases of non-essential items.

"The higher prices of necessities will ultimately cause low-income consumers to cut back on other things," the fund said.

To understand how Greenlight has positioned itself for the economic scenario it lays out, see the recent changes it has made in its portfolio. For more on fund boss David Einhorn's view of the market, see why he thinks the Fed doesn't have the stomach to fight inflation.