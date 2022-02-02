Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) fell 34.44% in early Monday trading to carve out a new low of $3.66. The electric vehicle startup rattled investors with the disclosure that it will restate some previously issued financial statements following a board investigation. On top of that both the Electric Last Mile (ELMS) CEO and chairman have resigned.

Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osbourne sums up the cautious vibe from Wall Street on ELMS: "We are taking a wait and see approach following the announcement that Electric Last Mile Solutions' CEO and Co-founders have departed the company. In our view, a significant key competency for the company originated from the deep experience of its management team. We look to the new management team to better assess ELMS' ability to navigate the increasingly competitive electric vehicle market."

So far, no major analyst has jumped in to call a buying opportunity on ELMS amid the share price collapse.

Other EV stocks that may be seeing some extra selling pressure after the ELMS development include Mullen Automotive (MULN -7.9%), Hyliion Holdings (HYLN -6.7%), Volcon (VLCN -5.1%), Workhorse Group (WKHS -6.7%) and Canoo (GOEV -5.0%).

