SPAC Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. files to raise $230M for merger with Asian-founded tech company
Feb. 02, 2022 10:30 AM ETAurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATAK), ATAKU, ATAKR, ATAKWBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- SPAC Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATAK)(ATAKU) has filed to raise up to $230M to seek out a business combination with a high-growth tech company founded by Asian or Asian-American entrepreneurs.
- Aurora said in a filing that it plans to offer 20M units at $10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share, one warrant to buy one-half of one share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one share once a business combination is consummated. Two warrants will allow the holder to buy one share at $11.50 per share.
- The underwriter will be granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 3M additional units. Maxim Group is serving as lead bookrunning manager.
- Aurora has filed to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol ATAKU.
- The blank-check company said that some of the technologies it will be looking at for a potential business combination are blockchain, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.
- For more news on SPACs, check out SA's SPAC News page.