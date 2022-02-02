SPAC Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. files to raise $230M for merger with Asian-founded tech company

  • SPAC Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATAK)(ATAKU) has filed to raise up to $230M to seek out a business combination with a high-growth tech company founded by Asian or Asian-American entrepreneurs.
  • Aurora said in a filing that it plans to offer 20M units at $10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share, one warrant to buy one-half of one share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one share once a business combination is consummated. Two warrants will allow the holder to buy one share at $11.50 per share.
  • The underwriter will be granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 3M additional units. Maxim Group is serving as lead bookrunning manager.
  • Aurora has filed to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol ATAKU.
  • The blank-check company said that some of the technologies it will be looking at for a potential business combination are blockchain, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.
