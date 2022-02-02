D. R. Horton Q2 revenue guidance comes in a little weak

D.R. Horton (DHI -0.3%) shares edge down after its fiscal Q1 earnings call provided Q2 revenue outlook that comes in below the consensus estimate.

The homebuilder expects fiscal Q2 revenue of $7.3B-$7.7B, lower than the average analyst estimate of $7.75. It expects home sales gross margin of 27.5% in the quarter ending March 30, 2022 vs. 27.4% in Q1.

Other Q2 guidance: homes closed of 19K-20K, up from 18.4K closed in Q1; sees homebuilding sales, general & administrative expenses staying at 7.5% of homebuilding revenue; and expects financial services pretax profit margin of 30%-35% to edge down from 36.4% in Q1.

In 2022, D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) expects its home rental business to generate more than $700M from rental property sales as it expects to grow inventory investment in rental platforms by more than $1B.

Looking at its results for fiscal Q1, ended Dec. 31, 2021, net sales orders rose to 21,522 homes from 15,949 in Q4 and in value to $8.3B vs. $7.3B in the prior quarter. Its cancellation rate of 15% fell from 19% in Q4.

Backlog of homes under contract at Dec. 31, 2021 were 29,347 homes with value of $11.1B vs. 26,221 homes with value of $9.5B at Sept. 30, 2021.

Q1 SG&A expense of $497.7M fell from $693.0M in Q4 2021.

Earlier, D. R. Horton GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.38, revenue of $7.1B beats by $380M

