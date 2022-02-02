Carlyle sells 48% of PurposeBuilt Brands stake to group led by Rock Mountain, Olayan

Feb. 02, 2022

  • A group led by Rock Mountain and Olayan bought a 48% stake in PurposeBuilt Brands, the proceeds of which were used to redeem Carlyle's (NASDAQ:CG) position.
  • PurposeBuilt Brands is a portfolio of specialty cleaning products for the consumer and commercial markets.
  • TA Associates, an investor since 2019, and company management rolled 100% of their equity and will hold a 52% ownership stake.
  • "PurposeBuilt has experienced significant growth through three strategic acquisitions, investing in more eco-friendly and green products as an EPA safer-choice partner two years in a row, and significantly expanding its e-commerce business," said Carlyle Managing Director David Basto.
