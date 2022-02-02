Logistics bottlenecks and crude quality issues plagued the embattled national oil company of Venezuela last month, resulting in exports falling by ~1/3 (NYSEARCA:USO). The 200k/d decrease in export volumes, as reported by Reuters, come at a time when the country is actually seeing strong diluent supply from Iran. Furthermore, production volumes reported to OPEC have been increasing of late.

Ship tracking data and internal documents appear to show customers returning crude last month, an indication that Venezuela is struggling to meet sulfur-content specs. The Country's storage capacity is near tank-top levels, with nearly 8mb of high-sulfur inventories. Given relatively high inventory levels and limited loading infrastructure, the returned cargoes further reduced export capacity.

Venezuela is home to the world's largest reserves of crude oil, and is a key source for heavy crude in the western hemisphere. To the extent Venezuelan exports continue to fall, Canadian producers like Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ) and Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) stand to benefit, as their heavy crude barrels will be incrementally more valuable to complex oil refiners in the Gulf Coast like Valero (NYSE:VLO) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM).