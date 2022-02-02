Nokia Q4 Earnings Preview: What to expect?

Feb. 02, 2022 10:50 AM ETNokia Corporation (NOK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is €0.11 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is €6.48B (-1.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NOK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Nokia in January said that it expects to report a full-year comparable operating margin of 12.4% to 12.6%, above its previous guidance of 10% to 12%; FY2021 net sales of ~€22.2B vs. previous guidance of €21.7B to €22.7B; Free cash flow to be positive; Comparable ROIC to be 17% to 21%. The new guidance includes continued improvements in the underlying business, supply constraints and cost inflation.
  • Prior Quarter Snapshot: Nokia (NYSE:NOK) beat Q3 revenue of €5.4B (+2.1% Y/Y).
  • Guidance: The company has issued quantitative guidance on FY23 for revenues, and management expects the company to grow faster than the market. Nokia currently expects 2023 operating margin between 10% and 13% with free cash flow clearly positive. "We expect management to provide 2023 guidance with revenue growth higher than the market and operating margin of 11%-13%."
  • Last month, Nokia has extended its partnership with Tele2 to supply 5G RAN solutions from its latest ReefShark-powered AirScale portfolio to Tele2 in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in a long-term deal.
  • Contributor comments on the stock: Early Signs That The Fundamentals Are Still Strong For Nokia In 2022.
  • A comparative look at the company's price performance against its peers on a YTD basis.
  • NOK has a Buy average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 14 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
  • YTD the company's shares have lost more than 4.5% in value.
