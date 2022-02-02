Resolute Forest Products Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 10:55 AM ETResolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+41.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $875.98M (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RFP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.