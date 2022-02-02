Ametek Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 10:56 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ametek (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+22.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AME has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.